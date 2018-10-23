337 Gregory Lane

Two bedroom two bath duplex is move in ready! Good sized living area with fireplace. Nice sized dining area and kitchen with built-in desk. Both bedrooms are nice sized. Home features a two car carport! Convenient location! A must see home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
