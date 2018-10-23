All apartments in Grand Prairie
337 Gregory Lane
337 Gregory Lane

337 Gregory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

337 Gregory Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Two bedroom two bath duplex is move in ready! Good sized living area with fireplace. Nice sized dining area and kitchen with built-in desk. Both bedrooms are nice sized. Home features a two car carport! Convenient location! A must see home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Gregory Lane have any available units?
337 Gregory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 Gregory Lane have?
Some of 337 Gregory Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Gregory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
337 Gregory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Gregory Lane pet-friendly?
No, 337 Gregory Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 337 Gregory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 337 Gregory Lane offers parking.
Does 337 Gregory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Gregory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Gregory Lane have a pool?
No, 337 Gregory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 337 Gregory Lane have accessible units?
No, 337 Gregory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Gregory Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 Gregory Lane has units with dishwashers.

