Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3355 Sedona Drive
Last updated May 9 2020

3355 Sedona Drive

Location

3355 Sedona Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Welcome home! Beautifully updated home in great subdivision. Fresh paint throughout. All flooring has been replaced with wood laminate and beautiful ceramic tile, no carpet here. Bathrooms have been updated, and kitchen and bathrooms all have granite countertops. Newer freestanding gas range in kitchen. Split bedrooms for added privacy. Pride of ownership, looking for a new family to love and enjoy this home. Owners will consider pets on a case by case basis. No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 Sedona Drive have any available units?
3355 Sedona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3355 Sedona Drive have?
Some of 3355 Sedona Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3355 Sedona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3355 Sedona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 Sedona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3355 Sedona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3355 Sedona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3355 Sedona Drive offers parking.
Does 3355 Sedona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3355 Sedona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 Sedona Drive have a pool?
No, 3355 Sedona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3355 Sedona Drive have accessible units?
No, 3355 Sedona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 Sedona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3355 Sedona Drive has units with dishwashers.

