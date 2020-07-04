3355 Sedona Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home! Beautifully updated home in great subdivision. Fresh paint throughout. All flooring has been replaced with wood laminate and beautiful ceramic tile, no carpet here. Bathrooms have been updated, and kitchen and bathrooms all have granite countertops. Newer freestanding gas range in kitchen. Split bedrooms for added privacy. Pride of ownership, looking for a new family to love and enjoy this home. Owners will consider pets on a case by case basis. No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.