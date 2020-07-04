3343 Red Mine Lane

Amenities

** MOVE IN READY** Grand Prairie ISD. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 baths, open kitchen with granite countertops, large pantry and breakfast area. Large family room with woodburn fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sinks, medicine cabinet, & separate shower. Split bedroom, covered porch in backyard. Easy access to Hwy I-20, Hwy 161, 360, outlet mall, Ikea, Epic water park, school and shopping center. Tenant and tenant agents to verify all information including school and measurements. Pets are case by case. Tenant credit score must have a 600 FICO or higher. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.