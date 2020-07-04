All apartments in Grand Prairie
3343 Red Mine Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3343 Red Mine Lane

3343 Red Mine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3343 Red Mine Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** MOVE IN READY** Grand Prairie ISD. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 baths, open kitchen with granite countertops, large pantry and breakfast area. Large family room with woodburn fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sinks, medicine cabinet, & separate shower. Split bedroom, covered porch in backyard. Easy access to Hwy I-20, Hwy 161, 360, outlet mall, Ikea, Epic water park, school and shopping center. Tenant and tenant agents to verify all information including school and measurements. Pets are case by case. Tenant credit score must have a 600 FICO or higher. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 Red Mine Lane have any available units?
3343 Red Mine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3343 Red Mine Lane have?
Some of 3343 Red Mine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3343 Red Mine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3343 Red Mine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 Red Mine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3343 Red Mine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3343 Red Mine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3343 Red Mine Lane offers parking.
Does 3343 Red Mine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 Red Mine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 Red Mine Lane have a pool?
No, 3343 Red Mine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3343 Red Mine Lane have accessible units?
No, 3343 Red Mine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 Red Mine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3343 Red Mine Lane has units with dishwashers.

