All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 3240 Pamplona.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3240 Pamplona
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:48 PM

3240 Pamplona

3240 Pamplona · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3240 Pamplona, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Breathtaking 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 4291 sq. ft. 2 story home in Grand Prairie, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Grand entry with beautiful stair case. Elegant formal dining room with curved archways. Large living room with soaring ceilings, lots of windows and beautiful brick fireplace. Over-sized island kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space, tile back splash and breakfast area. Huge master suite features multiple sitting areas. Spa like master bath features dual vanities, luxurious tub, separate shower. Backyard oasis features balcony overlooking sparkling pool Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Pamplona have any available units?
3240 Pamplona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3240 Pamplona have?
Some of 3240 Pamplona's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Pamplona currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Pamplona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Pamplona pet-friendly?
Yes, 3240 Pamplona is pet friendly.
Does 3240 Pamplona offer parking?
No, 3240 Pamplona does not offer parking.
Does 3240 Pamplona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 Pamplona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Pamplona have a pool?
Yes, 3240 Pamplona has a pool.
Does 3240 Pamplona have accessible units?
No, 3240 Pamplona does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Pamplona have units with dishwashers?
No, 3240 Pamplona does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District