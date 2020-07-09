3240 Pamplona

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Breathtaking 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 4291 sq. ft. 2 story home in Grand Prairie, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Grand entry with beautiful stair case. Elegant formal dining room with curved archways. Large living room with soaring ceilings, lots of windows and beautiful brick fireplace. Over-sized island kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space, tile back splash and breakfast area. Huge master suite features multiple sitting areas. Spa like master bath features dual vanities, luxurious tub, separate shower. Backyard oasis features balcony overlooking sparkling pool Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.