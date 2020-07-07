All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

322 6th Street

322 Southwest 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

322 Southwest 6th Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 Bedroom with wood floors, central HVAC in great location near downtown Grand Prairie. Super convenient to shopping, freeways, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 6th Street have any available units?
322 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 6th Street have?
Some of 322 6th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
322 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 322 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 322 6th Street offer parking?
No, 322 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 322 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 6th Street have a pool?
No, 322 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 322 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 322 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 322 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

