Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3214 Greentree Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:03 AM
3214 Greentree Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Sign your lease by 3-15-2020 and move in by 3-31-2020! You will receive HALF OFF one month's rent!! Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with wood like floors throughout.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3214 Greentree Drive have any available units?
3214 Greentree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3214 Greentree Drive have?
Some of 3214 Greentree Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3214 Greentree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Greentree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Greentree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3214 Greentree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 3214 Greentree Drive offer parking?
No, 3214 Greentree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3214 Greentree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 Greentree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Greentree Drive have a pool?
No, 3214 Greentree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3214 Greentree Drive have accessible units?
No, 3214 Greentree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Greentree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 Greentree Drive has units with dishwashers.
