3214 Greentree Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Sign your lease by 3-15-2020 and move in by 3-31-2020! You will receive HALF OFF one month's rent!! Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with wood like floors throughout.