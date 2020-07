Amenities

ALL BILLS ARE PAID. Which means the electricity, water, gas and trash are included with the rent. It is close to shops and restaurants. It has off street parking. Credit and Criminal background checks are done. The unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and Kitchen/Living room. Refrigerator and stove are included. For more information about the units and complex, go to www.l-and-rmanagement.com.