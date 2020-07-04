Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 3145 partridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3145 partridge Court
Last updated March 31 2019 at 9:26 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3145 partridge Court
3145 Partridge Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3145 Partridge Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
$45.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18, 2 month pay-stubs, copy of DL and written application
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3145 partridge Court have any available units?
3145 partridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3145 partridge Court have?
Some of 3145 partridge Court's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3145 partridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
3145 partridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 partridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 3145 partridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 3145 partridge Court offer parking?
No, 3145 partridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 3145 partridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3145 partridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 partridge Court have a pool?
No, 3145 partridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 3145 partridge Court have accessible units?
No, 3145 partridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 partridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3145 partridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Similar Pages
Grand Prairie 1 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with Parking
Grand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sheffield Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District