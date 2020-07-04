All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 3128 Partridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3128 Partridge Court
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:42 PM

3128 Partridge Court

3128 Partridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3128 Partridge Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Partridge Court have any available units?
3128 Partridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 3128 Partridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Partridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Partridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3128 Partridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 3128 Partridge Court offer parking?
No, 3128 Partridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 3128 Partridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 Partridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Partridge Court have a pool?
No, 3128 Partridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 3128 Partridge Court have accessible units?
No, 3128 Partridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Partridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 Partridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3128 Partridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3128 Partridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District