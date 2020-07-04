All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:40 PM

3108 Paolo Drive

3108 Paolo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Paolo Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A spacious 2 story home built in 2001 is located in the heart of Grand Prairie near schools, shops, and outlet mall. This beautiful home offers a fireplace and a two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Paolo Drive have any available units?
3108 Paolo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 Paolo Drive have?
Some of 3108 Paolo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Paolo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Paolo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Paolo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Paolo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3108 Paolo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Paolo Drive offers parking.
Does 3108 Paolo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Paolo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Paolo Drive have a pool?
No, 3108 Paolo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Paolo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3108 Paolo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Paolo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Paolo Drive has units with dishwashers.

