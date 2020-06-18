All apartments in Grand Prairie
3102 Timber Creek Drive

3102 Timber Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3102 Timber Creek Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with fireplace, laminate wood floors and high ceilings! Great with white appliances which leads to dining area! The master bath has tub, stand-up shower and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 Timber Creek Drive have any available units?
3102 Timber Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 Timber Creek Drive have?
Some of 3102 Timber Creek Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 Timber Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Timber Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Timber Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 Timber Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3102 Timber Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3102 Timber Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3102 Timber Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 Timber Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Timber Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3102 Timber Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3102 Timber Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3102 Timber Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Timber Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3102 Timber Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

