3102 Timber Creek Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with fireplace, laminate wood floors and high ceilings! Great with white appliances which leads to dining area! The master bath has tub, stand-up shower and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.