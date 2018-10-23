Rent Calculator
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:08 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3045 Lisetta St
3045 Lisetta Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3045 Lisetta Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome 3 BR/2 BA home in Grand Prairie. Large living room with beautiful fireplace. Conveniently located to I-20 and President Bush Turnpike. Walking distance to schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3045 Lisetta St have any available units?
3045 Lisetta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3045 Lisetta St have?
Some of 3045 Lisetta St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 3045 Lisetta St currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Lisetta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Lisetta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3045 Lisetta St is pet friendly.
Does 3045 Lisetta St offer parking?
No, 3045 Lisetta St does not offer parking.
Does 3045 Lisetta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 Lisetta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Lisetta St have a pool?
No, 3045 Lisetta St does not have a pool.
Does 3045 Lisetta St have accessible units?
No, 3045 Lisetta St does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Lisetta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3045 Lisetta St has units with dishwashers.
