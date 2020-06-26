Rent Calculator
3018 Meadow Creek Court
3018 Meadow Creek Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3018 Meadow Creek Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immensely upgraded home in Grand Prairie! Features include sleek tile flooring, neutral paint finish, granite counter tops, and a stainless steel appliance package!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3018 Meadow Creek Court have any available units?
3018 Meadow Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3018 Meadow Creek Court have?
Some of 3018 Meadow Creek Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3018 Meadow Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Meadow Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Meadow Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 3018 Meadow Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 3018 Meadow Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Meadow Creek Court offers parking.
Does 3018 Meadow Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Meadow Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Meadow Creek Court have a pool?
No, 3018 Meadow Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Meadow Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 3018 Meadow Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Meadow Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3018 Meadow Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
