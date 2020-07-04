Rent Calculator
Home
Grand Prairie, TX
3016 Cesareo Drive
3016 Cesareo Drive
3016 Cesareo Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3016 Cesareo Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3016 Cesareo Drive have any available units?
3016 Cesareo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3016 Cesareo Drive have?
Some of 3016 Cesareo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3016 Cesareo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Cesareo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Cesareo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3016 Cesareo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 3016 Cesareo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3016 Cesareo Drive offers parking.
Does 3016 Cesareo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 Cesareo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Cesareo Drive have a pool?
No, 3016 Cesareo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3016 Cesareo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3016 Cesareo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Cesareo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 Cesareo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
