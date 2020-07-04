All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3004 Cesareo Drive

3004 Cesareo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Cesareo Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Cesareo Drive have any available units?
3004 Cesareo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Cesareo Drive have?
Some of 3004 Cesareo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Cesareo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Cesareo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Cesareo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Cesareo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3004 Cesareo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Cesareo Drive offers parking.
Does 3004 Cesareo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Cesareo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Cesareo Drive have a pool?
No, 3004 Cesareo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Cesareo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3004 Cesareo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Cesareo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Cesareo Drive has units with dishwashers.

