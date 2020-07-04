All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2944 Chanute Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2944 Chanute Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:04 AM

2944 Chanute Drive

2944 Chanute Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Sheffield Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2944 Chanute Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=sOegYxMOyr&env=production
Qualified resident to receive half off December's rent if move in on or before November 22nd!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 Chanute Drive have any available units?
2944 Chanute Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2944 Chanute Drive have?
Some of 2944 Chanute Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 Chanute Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2944 Chanute Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 Chanute Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2944 Chanute Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2944 Chanute Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2944 Chanute Drive offers parking.
Does 2944 Chanute Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2944 Chanute Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 Chanute Drive have a pool?
No, 2944 Chanute Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2944 Chanute Drive have accessible units?
No, 2944 Chanute Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 Chanute Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2944 Chanute Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District