Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:55 PM

2938 Brushcreek St

2938 Brushcreek St · No Longer Available
Location

2938 Brushcreek St, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Grand Prairie is now available. Recently remodeled with granite and stainless steel appliances. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=idLcg2KHAH&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 Brushcreek St have any available units?
2938 Brushcreek St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2938 Brushcreek St have?
Some of 2938 Brushcreek St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 Brushcreek St currently offering any rent specials?
2938 Brushcreek St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 Brushcreek St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2938 Brushcreek St is pet friendly.
Does 2938 Brushcreek St offer parking?
No, 2938 Brushcreek St does not offer parking.
Does 2938 Brushcreek St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2938 Brushcreek St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 Brushcreek St have a pool?
No, 2938 Brushcreek St does not have a pool.
Does 2938 Brushcreek St have accessible units?
No, 2938 Brushcreek St does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 Brushcreek St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2938 Brushcreek St does not have units with dishwashers.

