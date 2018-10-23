All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2919 Crystal Way

2919 Crystal Way · No Longer Available
Location

2919 Crystal Way, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a fireplace! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space which leads to a breakfast nook with beautiful bay windows! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and walk-in closet! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 Crystal Way have any available units?
2919 Crystal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2919 Crystal Way have?
Some of 2919 Crystal Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 Crystal Way currently offering any rent specials?
2919 Crystal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 Crystal Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2919 Crystal Way is pet friendly.
Does 2919 Crystal Way offer parking?
Yes, 2919 Crystal Way offers parking.
Does 2919 Crystal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 Crystal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 Crystal Way have a pool?
No, 2919 Crystal Way does not have a pool.
Does 2919 Crystal Way have accessible units?
No, 2919 Crystal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 Crystal Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 Crystal Way does not have units with dishwashers.

