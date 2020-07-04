All apartments in Grand Prairie
2873 Perrine Place

2873 Perrine Place · No Longer Available
Location

2873 Perrine Place, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details like a trayed ceiling and transom windows! Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, wood look flooring and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinetry and counter space. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2873 Perrine Place have any available units?
2873 Perrine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2873 Perrine Place have?
Some of 2873 Perrine Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2873 Perrine Place currently offering any rent specials?
2873 Perrine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2873 Perrine Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2873 Perrine Place is pet friendly.
Does 2873 Perrine Place offer parking?
No, 2873 Perrine Place does not offer parking.
Does 2873 Perrine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2873 Perrine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2873 Perrine Place have a pool?
No, 2873 Perrine Place does not have a pool.
Does 2873 Perrine Place have accessible units?
No, 2873 Perrine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2873 Perrine Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2873 Perrine Place has units with dishwashers.

