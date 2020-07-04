All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated August 11 2019 at 2:30 AM

2868 Red Oak Drive

Location

2868 Red Oak Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Renovated Home~3-2-2 Two Story on Large.26 Acre Lot~Open Floor Plan~Abundant Natural Light~Spacious Living Area w Marble WBFP~Crown Molding Thru Out~Generous Sized Bedrooms w Window Seats~Unique Loft w Skylight Perfect for Reading or Study Area~Linen Closets~ Recent Updates include: *Upgraded Architectural Roof w Lifetime Transferable Warranty*Granite*Carpet*Paint In & Out*Stainless Steel Appliances*Ceiling Fans*Mstr Shower Enclosure*Lighting-Plumbing Fixtures *Hardware *Fence* Landscaped Backyard~Storage Bldg~HVAC Serviced~Excellent Location~Close Shop, Frwys, Schls & Entrtnmnt ~Arlington ISD~ Small Pet on Case by Case~TAR App $45 fee 18yrs+ ~Proof Income 3x's Rent~ TDL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2868 Red Oak Drive have any available units?
2868 Red Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2868 Red Oak Drive have?
Some of 2868 Red Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2868 Red Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2868 Red Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2868 Red Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2868 Red Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2868 Red Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2868 Red Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2868 Red Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2868 Red Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2868 Red Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2868 Red Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2868 Red Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2868 Red Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2868 Red Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2868 Red Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

