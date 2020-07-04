2868 Red Oak Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous Renovated Home~3-2-2 Two Story on Large.26 Acre Lot~Open Floor Plan~Abundant Natural Light~Spacious Living Area w Marble WBFP~Crown Molding Thru Out~Generous Sized Bedrooms w Window Seats~Unique Loft w Skylight Perfect for Reading or Study Area~Linen Closets~ Recent Updates include: *Upgraded Architectural Roof w Lifetime Transferable Warranty*Granite*Carpet*Paint In & Out*Stainless Steel Appliances*Ceiling Fans*Mstr Shower Enclosure*Lighting-Plumbing Fixtures *Hardware *Fence* Landscaped Backyard~Storage Bldg~HVAC Serviced~Excellent Location~Close Shop, Frwys, Schls & Entrtnmnt ~Arlington ISD~ Small Pet on Case by Case~TAR App $45 fee 18yrs+ ~Proof Income 3x's Rent~ TDL