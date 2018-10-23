All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:01 PM

2860 Ironwood Drive

2860 Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2860 Ironwood Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two story home in the heart of Grand Prairie, Texas. The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and lots of outdoor space, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, two patios for cooking out, and plenty of space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish hardwood flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Ironwood Drive have any available units?
2860 Ironwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2860 Ironwood Drive have?
Some of 2860 Ironwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 Ironwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Ironwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Ironwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2860 Ironwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2860 Ironwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2860 Ironwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2860 Ironwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2860 Ironwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Ironwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2860 Ironwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2860 Ironwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2860 Ironwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Ironwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2860 Ironwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

