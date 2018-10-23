2860 Ironwood Drive

Amenities

Two story home in the heart of Grand Prairie, Texas. The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and lots of outdoor space, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, two patios for cooking out, and plenty of space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish hardwood flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.