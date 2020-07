Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

****Entire home newly painted inside, all new carpet**** Stop the car! This home is in a great location in the Highly Desirable Mira Lagos Subdivision. One story brick home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Mansfield ISD with large backyard, neutral decorating colors. Open floor plan great for entertaining or spending time with loved-ones.