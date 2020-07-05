2856 Barco

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Spectacular 4 bed, 2 bath, 3110 sq. ft. 2 story home in Grand Prairie, TX. Open and spacious floor plan. Elegant formal dining room and office/study area. Open island kitchen provides tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space, butler's pantry and breakfast area. Cozy living room with soaring ceilings. Spa like master retreat down features dual vanities, luxurious tub and separate shower. Game room and remaining bedrooms up! Large backyard! Be sure to schedule your showing today! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.