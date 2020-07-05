All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated April 24 2019 at 11:53 PM

2856 Barco

2856 Barco · No Longer Available
Location

2856 Barco, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Spectacular 4 bed, 2 bath, 3110 sq. ft. 2 story home in Grand Prairie, TX. Open and spacious floor plan. Elegant formal dining room and office/study area. Open island kitchen provides tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space, butler's pantry and breakfast area. Cozy living room with soaring ceilings. Spa like master retreat down features dual vanities, luxurious tub and separate shower. Game room and remaining bedrooms up! Large backyard! Be sure to schedule your showing today! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2856 Barco have any available units?
2856 Barco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2856 Barco have?
Some of 2856 Barco's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2856 Barco currently offering any rent specials?
2856 Barco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2856 Barco pet-friendly?
Yes, 2856 Barco is pet friendly.
Does 2856 Barco offer parking?
No, 2856 Barco does not offer parking.
Does 2856 Barco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2856 Barco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2856 Barco have a pool?
No, 2856 Barco does not have a pool.
Does 2856 Barco have accessible units?
No, 2856 Barco does not have accessible units.
Does 2856 Barco have units with dishwashers?
No, 2856 Barco does not have units with dishwashers.

