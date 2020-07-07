All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2816 Candace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2816 Candace Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:32 PM

2816 Candace Drive

2816 Candace Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2816 Candace Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
FABULOUS 1 STORY WITH FRONT STUDY-OPTIONAL 4TH BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR A QUICK JULY LEASE!* Easy access to HWY 360,I-20 & 161 PGBT*Great Energy efficient open concept Living-Dining-Kitchen Floorplan*Large tiled Eat-In Kitchen with abundant cabinet-counter space & bright tiled Dining with arched opening into spacious Living*Large Owner's Suite with Garden Tub,over sized Shower,dual sink vanities & walk-in closet with 5 extra wide storage shelves*Tiled Entry,tiled Baths & full sized tiled Laundry*Ceiling Fans,Hall Linen Closet & neutral colors throughout*Beautifully Landscaped front Yard,cvd front Porch,cvd back Patio,tall Stone & Brick privacy wall & more!*NO SMOKING & NO PETS,SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Candace Drive have any available units?
2816 Candace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 Candace Drive have?
Some of 2816 Candace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Candace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Candace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Candace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2816 Candace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2816 Candace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2816 Candace Drive offers parking.
Does 2816 Candace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Candace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Candace Drive have a pool?
No, 2816 Candace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Candace Drive have accessible units?
No, 2816 Candace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Candace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 Candace Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District