2816 Candace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

FABULOUS 1 STORY WITH FRONT STUDY-OPTIONAL 4TH BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR A QUICK JULY LEASE!* Easy access to HWY 360,I-20 & 161 PGBT*Great Energy efficient open concept Living-Dining-Kitchen Floorplan*Large tiled Eat-In Kitchen with abundant cabinet-counter space & bright tiled Dining with arched opening into spacious Living*Large Owner's Suite with Garden Tub,over sized Shower,dual sink vanities & walk-in closet with 5 extra wide storage shelves*Tiled Entry,tiled Baths & full sized tiled Laundry*Ceiling Fans,Hall Linen Closet & neutral colors throughout*Beautifully Landscaped front Yard,cvd front Porch,cvd back Patio,tall Stone & Brick privacy wall & more!*NO SMOKING & NO PETS,SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS ACCEPTED