Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1

2815 Osler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2815 Osler Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
Conveniently Located just off Hwy. 360, near Six Flags, Texas Rangers Stadium and Dallas Cowboys Stadium
Interstates 20, 30 & 183
Major centers of such as Great Southwest Industrial District, Texas General Hospital, and General Motors
Exterior Doors - Double Sided Steel with Door Viewers and Privacy Locks
Washer/Dryer Connection - Full Size
Wired for Cable
Multiple Phone Jacks
Wood Flooring in select units
Energy Efficient Heating and Air Conditioning
Decorative Ceiling Fans
Nine-Foot High Ceilings with Crown Molding
Fire Sprinkler Systems
Individual Water Heaters
Luxurious Master Suites with Garden Tub
Built in Computer Desk
Spacious Closets
Gated Community
Beautiful Landscaping
Fountain Swimming Pool
24 Hour Fitness Center
Jacuzzi
Sand Volleyball Court
Covered Parking
Detached Garages
24-Hour Professional Maintenance
Private Outside Patios and Storage Closets
Media and Business Center
Club House with Billiard Table
Pet Friendly
Professional On-Site Team

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 have any available units?
2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 have?
Some of 2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 is pet friendly.
Does 2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 offers parking.
Does 2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 have a pool?
Yes, 2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 has a pool.
Does 2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 have accessible units?
No, 2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 Osler Dr Unit: C1 does not have units with dishwashers.

