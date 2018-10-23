2815 Osler Dr Unit: B3

Amenities

Conveniently Located just off Hwy. 360, near Six Flags, Texas Rangers Stadium and Dallas Cowboys Stadium

Interstates 20, 30 & 183

Major centers of such as Great Southwest Industrial District, Texas General Hospital, and General Motors

Exterior Doors - Double Sided Steel with Door Viewers and Privacy Locks

Washer/Dryer Connection - Full Size

Wired for Cable

Multiple Phone Jacks

Wood Flooring in select units

Energy Efficient Heating and Air Conditioning

Decorative Ceiling Fans

Nine-Foot High Ceilings with Crown Molding

Fire Sprinkler Systems

Individual Water Heaters

Luxurious Master Suites with Garden Tub

Built in Computer Desk

Spacious Closets

Gated Community

Beautiful Landscaping

Fountain Swimming Pool

24 Hour Fitness Center

Jacuzzi

Sand Volleyball Court

Covered Parking

Detached Garages

24-Hour Professional Maintenance

Private Outside Patios and Storage Closets

Media and Business Center

Club House with Billiard Table

Pet Friendly

Professional On-Site Team