Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:34 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2751 Sun Rise Lane
2751 Sun Rise Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2751 Sun Rise Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2751 Sun Rise Lane have any available units?
2751 Sun Rise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 2751 Sun Rise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2751 Sun Rise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2751 Sun Rise Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2751 Sun Rise Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 2751 Sun Rise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2751 Sun Rise Lane offers parking.
Does 2751 Sun Rise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2751 Sun Rise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2751 Sun Rise Lane have a pool?
No, 2751 Sun Rise Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2751 Sun Rise Lane have accessible units?
No, 2751 Sun Rise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2751 Sun Rise Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2751 Sun Rise Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2751 Sun Rise Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2751 Sun Rise Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
