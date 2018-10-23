Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2744 Ferdinand
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
2744 Ferdinand
2744 Ferdinand
·
2744 Ferdinand, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 2744 Ferdinand have any available units?
2744 Ferdinand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 2744 Ferdinand currently offering any rent specials?
2744 Ferdinand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 Ferdinand pet-friendly?
No, 2744 Ferdinand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 2744 Ferdinand offer parking?
No, 2744 Ferdinand does not offer parking.
Does 2744 Ferdinand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2744 Ferdinand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 Ferdinand have a pool?
No, 2744 Ferdinand does not have a pool.
Does 2744 Ferdinand have accessible units?
No, 2744 Ferdinand does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 Ferdinand have units with dishwashers?
No, 2744 Ferdinand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2744 Ferdinand have units with air conditioning?
No, 2744 Ferdinand does not have units with air conditioning.
