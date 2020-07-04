Rent Calculator
Last updated December 31 2019 at 1:36 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2735 Rolling Hills Lane
2735 Rolling Hills Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2735 Rolling Hills Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2735 Rolling Hills Lane have any available units?
2735 Rolling Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 2735 Rolling Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2735 Rolling Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 Rolling Hills Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2735 Rolling Hills Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 2735 Rolling Hills Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2735 Rolling Hills Lane offers parking.
Does 2735 Rolling Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2735 Rolling Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 Rolling Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 2735 Rolling Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2735 Rolling Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 2735 Rolling Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 Rolling Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2735 Rolling Hills Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2735 Rolling Hills Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2735 Rolling Hills Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
