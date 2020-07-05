2707 Waterfront Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Gorgeous massive home in the Grand Peninsula Subdivision Mansfield ISD near Estates Park and Joe Pool Lake! Grand open concept in the living, kitchen, breakfast area. Kitchen features a large center island with breakfast bar, SS appliances, and view of the fireplace surrounded by brick that reaches to the vaulted ceiling! TONS of windows give plenty of natural light. Exposed beams in the 1st floor Master along with bay windows and a bath on suite with a garden tub and separate walk-in shower complete with rain shower head and second sprayer. Family room upstairs and theater room wired for surround sound. Beautiful landscaping in front and backyard, uncovered brick patio and privacy fence!