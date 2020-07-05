All apartments in Grand Prairie
2707 Waterfront Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
microwave
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous massive home in the Grand Peninsula Subdivision Mansfield ISD near Estates Park and Joe Pool Lake! Grand open concept in the living, kitchen, breakfast area. Kitchen features a large center island with breakfast bar, SS appliances, and view of the fireplace surrounded by brick that reaches to the vaulted ceiling! TONS of windows give plenty of natural light. Exposed beams in the 1st floor Master along with bay windows and a bath on suite with a garden tub and separate walk-in shower complete with rain shower head and second sprayer. Family room upstairs and theater room wired for surround sound. Beautiful landscaping in front and backyard, uncovered brick patio and privacy fence!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 2707 Waterfront Drive have any available units?
2707 Waterfront Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 Waterfront Drive have?
Some of 2707 Waterfront Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Waterfront Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Waterfront Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Waterfront Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Waterfront Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2707 Waterfront Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Waterfront Drive offers parking.
Does 2707 Waterfront Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Waterfront Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Waterfront Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2707 Waterfront Drive has a pool.
Does 2707 Waterfront Drive have accessible units?
No, 2707 Waterfront Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Waterfront Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2707 Waterfront Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

