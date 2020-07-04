Rent Calculator
All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2665 Forest Trail Drive.
2665 Forest Trail Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
2665 Forest Trail Drive
2665 Forest Trail Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2665 Forest Trail Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2665 Forest Trail Drive have any available units?
2665 Forest Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2665 Forest Trail Drive have?
Some of 2665 Forest Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2665 Forest Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2665 Forest Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2665 Forest Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2665 Forest Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 2665 Forest Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2665 Forest Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 2665 Forest Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2665 Forest Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2665 Forest Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 2665 Forest Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2665 Forest Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 2665 Forest Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2665 Forest Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2665 Forest Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.
