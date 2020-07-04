All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2661 Claremont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2661 Claremont Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:57 PM

2661 Claremont Drive

2661 Claremont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2661 Claremont Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2661 Claremont Drive have any available units?
2661 Claremont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 2661 Claremont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2661 Claremont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2661 Claremont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2661 Claremont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2661 Claremont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2661 Claremont Drive offers parking.
Does 2661 Claremont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2661 Claremont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2661 Claremont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2661 Claremont Drive has a pool.
Does 2661 Claremont Drive have accessible units?
No, 2661 Claremont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2661 Claremont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2661 Claremont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2661 Claremont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2661 Claremont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District