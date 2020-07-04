Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2649 Berkshire Lane
2649 Berkshire Lane
2649 Berkshire Lane
·
Location
2649 Berkshire Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NICE 3 BEDROOM HOME *FIREPLACE*FENCED YARD*PETS NO CASE BY CASE BASIS AND NO SMOKERS!!! TAR APP*YOU SHOW AND WE DO PAPERWORK*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2649 Berkshire Lane have any available units?
2649 Berkshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2649 Berkshire Lane have?
Some of 2649 Berkshire Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2649 Berkshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2649 Berkshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 Berkshire Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2649 Berkshire Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2649 Berkshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2649 Berkshire Lane offers parking.
Does 2649 Berkshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2649 Berkshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 Berkshire Lane have a pool?
No, 2649 Berkshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2649 Berkshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 2649 Berkshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 Berkshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2649 Berkshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
