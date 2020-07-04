Cute three bedroom two bath duplex! Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace. Home has lots of natural light. Nice sized dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom with bath. Other two bedrooms are upstairs and nice sized. Small fenced backyard. Convenient location. A must see that won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2642 Isbella Drive have any available units?
2642 Isbella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.