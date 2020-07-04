2641 Isbella Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Cute three bedroom two bath townhome. Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace. Nice sized dining and kitchen with plenty of storage space. Split master bedroom is downstairs and other two bedrooms are upstairs and nice sized. Convenient location. A must see.