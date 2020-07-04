All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated July 11 2019 at 2:44 AM

2641 Isbella Drive

2641 Isbella Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2641 Isbella Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Cute three bedroom two bath townhome. Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace. Nice sized dining and kitchen with plenty of storage space. Split master bedroom is downstairs and other two bedrooms are upstairs and nice sized. Convenient location. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Isbella Drive have any available units?
2641 Isbella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2641 Isbella Drive have?
Some of 2641 Isbella Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 Isbella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Isbella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Isbella Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2641 Isbella Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2641 Isbella Drive offer parking?
No, 2641 Isbella Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2641 Isbella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Isbella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Isbella Drive have a pool?
No, 2641 Isbella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2641 Isbella Drive have accessible units?
No, 2641 Isbella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Isbella Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2641 Isbella Drive has units with dishwashers.

