Cute three bedroom two bath townhome. Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace. Nice sized dining and kitchen with plenty of storage space. Split master bedroom is downstairs and other two bedrooms are upstairs and nice sized. Convenient location. A must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2641 Isbella Drive have any available units?
2641 Isbella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.