Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2638 Channing
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:30 AM

2638 Channing

2638 Channing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2638 Channing Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,430 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5146503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2638 Channing have any available units?
2638 Channing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2638 Channing have?
Some of 2638 Channing's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2638 Channing currently offering any rent specials?
2638 Channing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2638 Channing pet-friendly?
Yes, 2638 Channing is pet friendly.
Does 2638 Channing offer parking?
No, 2638 Channing does not offer parking.
Does 2638 Channing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2638 Channing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2638 Channing have a pool?
Yes, 2638 Channing has a pool.
Does 2638 Channing have accessible units?
No, 2638 Channing does not have accessible units.
Does 2638 Channing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2638 Channing has units with dishwashers.

