2635 Santiago Circle
2635 Santiago Circle

2635 Santiago Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2635 Santiago Circle, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute two bedroom one and a half bath duplex in Grand Prairie. Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace, dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Fenced yard with open patio. A must see home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Santiago Circle have any available units?
2635 Santiago Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 Santiago Circle have?
Some of 2635 Santiago Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Santiago Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Santiago Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Santiago Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2635 Santiago Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2635 Santiago Circle offer parking?
No, 2635 Santiago Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2635 Santiago Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 Santiago Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Santiago Circle have a pool?
No, 2635 Santiago Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2635 Santiago Circle have accessible units?
No, 2635 Santiago Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Santiago Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2635 Santiago Circle has units with dishwashers.

