Cute two bedroom one and a half bath duplex in Grand Prairie. Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace, dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Fenced yard with open patio. A must see home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2635 Santiago Circle have any available units?
2635 Santiago Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.