Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

2629 S Grand Peninsula

2629 South Grand Peninsula Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2629 South Grand Peninsula Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Grand Prairie 1/1 $1086

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($75/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Dog Park, W/D rental($40/mo), Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 S Grand Peninsula have any available units?
2629 S Grand Peninsula doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2629 S Grand Peninsula have?
Some of 2629 S Grand Peninsula's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2629 S Grand Peninsula currently offering any rent specials?
2629 S Grand Peninsula is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 S Grand Peninsula pet-friendly?
Yes, 2629 S Grand Peninsula is pet friendly.
Does 2629 S Grand Peninsula offer parking?
Yes, 2629 S Grand Peninsula offers parking.
Does 2629 S Grand Peninsula have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2629 S Grand Peninsula does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 S Grand Peninsula have a pool?
Yes, 2629 S Grand Peninsula has a pool.
Does 2629 S Grand Peninsula have accessible units?
Yes, 2629 S Grand Peninsula has accessible units.
Does 2629 S Grand Peninsula have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2629 S Grand Peninsula has units with dishwashers.

