2613 San Sabastian Circle
2613 San Sabastian Circle

2613 San Sabastian Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2613 San Sabastian Circle, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cute two bedroom one and a half bath is move-in ready. Large living area with woodburning fireplace. Nice kitchen with breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are upstairs and good sized. Fenced yard. Convenient location. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 San Sabastian Circle have any available units?
2613 San Sabastian Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 San Sabastian Circle have?
Some of 2613 San Sabastian Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 San Sabastian Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2613 San Sabastian Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 San Sabastian Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2613 San Sabastian Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2613 San Sabastian Circle offer parking?
No, 2613 San Sabastian Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2613 San Sabastian Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 San Sabastian Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 San Sabastian Circle have a pool?
No, 2613 San Sabastian Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2613 San Sabastian Circle have accessible units?
No, 2613 San Sabastian Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 San Sabastian Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 San Sabastian Circle has units with dishwashers.

