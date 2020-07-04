Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2609 Bennington Court
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:29 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2609 Bennington Court
2609 Bennington Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2609 Bennington Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2609 Bennington Court have any available units?
2609 Bennington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2609 Bennington Court have?
Some of 2609 Bennington Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2609 Bennington Court currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Bennington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Bennington Court pet-friendly?
No, 2609 Bennington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 2609 Bennington Court offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Bennington Court offers parking.
Does 2609 Bennington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Bennington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Bennington Court have a pool?
No, 2609 Bennington Court does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Bennington Court have accessible units?
No, 2609 Bennington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Bennington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 Bennington Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
