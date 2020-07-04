All apartments in Grand Prairie
2609 Bennington Court

2609 Bennington Court · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Bennington Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Bennington Court have any available units?
2609 Bennington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 Bennington Court have?
Some of 2609 Bennington Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Bennington Court currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Bennington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Bennington Court pet-friendly?
No, 2609 Bennington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2609 Bennington Court offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Bennington Court offers parking.
Does 2609 Bennington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Bennington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Bennington Court have a pool?
No, 2609 Bennington Court does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Bennington Court have accessible units?
No, 2609 Bennington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Bennington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 Bennington Court has units with dishwashers.

