Grand Prairie, TX
2606 Web Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2606 Web Court

2606 Web Court · No Longer Available
Location

2606 Web Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Home close to George Bush Freeway and I-20
Move in ready home. Near Traders Village and many shops and restaraunts. Spacious backyard
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Web Court have any available units?
2606 Web Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 2606 Web Court currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Web Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Web Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Web Court is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Web Court offer parking?
No, 2606 Web Court does not offer parking.
Does 2606 Web Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Web Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Web Court have a pool?
No, 2606 Web Court does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Web Court have accessible units?
No, 2606 Web Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Web Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 Web Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2606 Web Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2606 Web Court does not have units with air conditioning.

