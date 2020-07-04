All apartments in Grand Prairie
2603 Santa Barbara Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:20 PM

2603 Santa Barbara Drive

2603 Santa Barbara Street · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Santa Barbara Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Two-Story Home in Grand Prairie Area
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,344 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved

(RLNE5329155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Santa Barbara Drive have any available units?
2603 Santa Barbara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2603 Santa Barbara Drive have?
Some of 2603 Santa Barbara Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 Santa Barbara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Santa Barbara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Santa Barbara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2603 Santa Barbara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2603 Santa Barbara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2603 Santa Barbara Drive offers parking.
Does 2603 Santa Barbara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Santa Barbara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Santa Barbara Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2603 Santa Barbara Drive has a pool.
Does 2603 Santa Barbara Drive have accessible units?
No, 2603 Santa Barbara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Santa Barbara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 Santa Barbara Drive has units with dishwashers.

