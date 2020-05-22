Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2551 Taos Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2551 Taos Drive
2551 Taos Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2551 Taos Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and updated home in Pioneer Ridge! Updated with fresh paint and granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms and living spaces. Backyard with covered patio and low maintenance landscaping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2551 Taos Drive have any available units?
2551 Taos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2551 Taos Drive have?
Some of 2551 Taos Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 2551 Taos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2551 Taos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2551 Taos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2551 Taos Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 2551 Taos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2551 Taos Drive offers parking.
Does 2551 Taos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2551 Taos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2551 Taos Drive have a pool?
No, 2551 Taos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2551 Taos Drive have accessible units?
No, 2551 Taos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2551 Taos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2551 Taos Drive has units with dishwashers.
