Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2510 Bentley Drive

Location

2510 Bentley Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,638 sf home is located in Grand Prairie, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Partially fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Bentley Drive have any available units?
2510 Bentley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Bentley Drive have?
Some of 2510 Bentley Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Bentley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Bentley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Bentley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 Bentley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2510 Bentley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Bentley Drive offers parking.
Does 2510 Bentley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Bentley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Bentley Drive have a pool?
No, 2510 Bentley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Bentley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2510 Bentley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Bentley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Bentley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

