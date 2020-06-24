Nice home with all hard surface flooring, open concept kitchen and living area , dinning and kitchen. Kitchen offer all appliances including refrigerator. Nice covered patio to enjoy hanging out . Large storage building in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2437 Wilmer Drive have any available units?
2437 Wilmer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.