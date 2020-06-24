All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

2437 Wilmer Drive

2437 Wilmer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2437 Wilmer Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice home with all hard surface flooring, open concept kitchen and living area , dinning and kitchen. Kitchen offer all appliances including refrigerator. Nice covered patio to enjoy hanging out . Large storage building in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Wilmer Drive have any available units?
2437 Wilmer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 2437 Wilmer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Wilmer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Wilmer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2437 Wilmer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2437 Wilmer Drive offer parking?
No, 2437 Wilmer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2437 Wilmer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Wilmer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Wilmer Drive have a pool?
No, 2437 Wilmer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2437 Wilmer Drive have accessible units?
No, 2437 Wilmer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Wilmer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 Wilmer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2437 Wilmer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2437 Wilmer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

