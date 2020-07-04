All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2437 Channing Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2437 Channing Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 4:08 PM

2437 Channing Drive

2437 Channing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2437 Channing Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Channing Drive have any available units?
2437 Channing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 2437 Channing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Channing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Channing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2437 Channing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2437 Channing Drive offer parking?
No, 2437 Channing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2437 Channing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Channing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Channing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2437 Channing Drive has a pool.
Does 2437 Channing Drive have accessible units?
No, 2437 Channing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Channing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2437 Channing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2437 Channing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2437 Channing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District