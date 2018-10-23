Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2409 Doreen St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2409 Doreen St.
2409 Doreen St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2409 Doreen St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Dalworth Park
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Grand Prairie - Gorgeous, newly remodeled and fully furnished 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Grand Prairie
(RLNE4558022)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2409 Doreen St. have any available units?
2409 Doreen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 2409 Doreen St. currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Doreen St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Doreen St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 Doreen St. is pet friendly.
Does 2409 Doreen St. offer parking?
No, 2409 Doreen St. does not offer parking.
Does 2409 Doreen St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Doreen St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Doreen St. have a pool?
No, 2409 Doreen St. does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Doreen St. have accessible units?
No, 2409 Doreen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Doreen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Doreen St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Doreen St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Doreen St. does not have units with air conditioning.
