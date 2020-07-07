2401 Doreen Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050 Dalworth Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss out living in this wonderful 3 Bed 1.5 bath home in Grand Prairie near Main st. This wonderful home has it all includes washer and dryer. With a great backyard space and a storage shed. Call us today to learn about our No Deposit Upfront Rhino program. Don't miss out on this great opportunity. Schedule Your Tour Today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2401 Doreen Street have any available units?
2401 Doreen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.