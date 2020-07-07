All apartments in Grand Prairie
2401 Doreen Street
Last updated September 28 2019 at 6:19 PM

2401 Doreen Street

2401 Doreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Doreen Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Dalworth Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss out living in this wonderful 3 Bed 1.5 bath home in Grand Prairie near Main st. This wonderful home has it all includes washer and dryer. With a great backyard space and a storage shed. Call us today to learn about our No Deposit Upfront Rhino program. Don't miss out on this great opportunity. Schedule Your Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Doreen Street have any available units?
2401 Doreen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Doreen Street have?
Some of 2401 Doreen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Doreen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Doreen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Doreen Street pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Doreen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2401 Doreen Street offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Doreen Street offers parking.
Does 2401 Doreen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 Doreen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Doreen Street have a pool?
No, 2401 Doreen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Doreen Street have accessible units?
No, 2401 Doreen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Doreen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Doreen Street does not have units with dishwashers.

