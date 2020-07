Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in centrally located near Bush Turnpike, Highway 20 and Spur 408. Features Freshly painted, newly installed vinyl planks and carpet. Recently installed new electric range and dishwasher. Covered carport with easy access to your back door, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Ceramic tile and vinyl planks downstairs. Separate laundry room with additional space for storage. Water and trash is included. Won't last long!