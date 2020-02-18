All apartments in Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
2352 Calendar Court
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:15 AM

2352 Calendar Court

2352 Calendar Court · No Longer Available
Location

2352 Calendar Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2352 Calendar Court Available 04/19/19 Beautiful town home in North Grand Prairie -
You dont want to miss out on this well priced 4-bedroom town home in Grand Prairie. This place is perfect for entertaining family and family gatherings with the living room, kitchen, dining area, and half bath downstairs. The kitchen features granite counter tops, flat top electric oven, dishwasher & built in microwave.

All 4 bedrooms are upstairs which gives a feeling of balance to the home. The laundry area with full size washer and dryer connections and store space is also upstairs. This is a traditional style townhome and does not have a backyard, walk out your back door & you are in the covered parking which is very convenient. Lawn service is Included by the HOA. Perfect for the family looking for less yard maintenance.

This property is a must see!

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.

(RLNE4806674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 Calendar Court have any available units?
2352 Calendar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2352 Calendar Court have?
Some of 2352 Calendar Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 Calendar Court currently offering any rent specials?
2352 Calendar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 Calendar Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2352 Calendar Court is pet friendly.
Does 2352 Calendar Court offer parking?
Yes, 2352 Calendar Court offers parking.
Does 2352 Calendar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2352 Calendar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 Calendar Court have a pool?
No, 2352 Calendar Court does not have a pool.
Does 2352 Calendar Court have accessible units?
No, 2352 Calendar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 Calendar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2352 Calendar Court has units with dishwashers.

